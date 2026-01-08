Advertisement

'Nationwide Internet Blackout' In Iran Amid Protests: Report

"Live metrics show Iran is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout," the group said.

Iran's economy has been severely affected by international sanctions.
A nationwide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday, online watchdog Netblocks said, as the death count mounts from a crackdown by authorities after 12 days of economic protests.

"Live metrics show Iran is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout. The incident follows a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public's right to communicate at a critical moment," the group said in a statement on social media.

