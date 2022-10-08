NASA's Juno Spacecraft Shares New Image Of Jupiter's Moon Europa

The spacecraft only had a two-hour window to collect the image.

NASA's Juno Spacecraft shared tantalizing pictures of Jupiter's complex, ice-covered surface of moon Europa. The picture was captured by Juno's Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) during a flyby on September 29, 2022, when Juno was just 352 km above the surface.

This has been the closest a spacecraft has ever got to Europe in over 22 years. Before this, NASA's Galileo came within 218 miles (351 kilometres) of the surface.

According to NASA, Europa is the sixth-largest moon in the solar system, slightly smaller than Earth's moon. Scientists think a salty ocean lies below a miles-thick ice shell, sparking questions about potential conditions capable of supporting life underneath Europa's surface.

Check out the picture posted by NASA:

"Launched on August 5, 2011, Juno has blazed a mission beyond its original five-year journey to our solar system's largest planet, Jupiter. Now in its extended mission, Juno is now an explorer of the full Jovian system, which expands to Jupiter's outer rings and moons," NASA wrote on Instagram.

Adding, "JunoCam images help fill in gaps in the maps from images obtained by Voyager and Galileo missions. Citizen scientists have provided unique perspectives of Juno's recent flyby - citizen scientist Bjorn Jonsson processed the image to enhance the colour and contrast, revealing Europa's surface features. Using raw images taken by JunoCam, the spacecraft's public-engagement camera, these Europa photographs were reprocessed by interested members of the public to create deep-space portraits of the Jovian moon that aren't only awe-inspiring but also worthy of further scientific scrutiny."

To capture this image, the spacecraft only had a two-hour window to collect it and it raced past the moon with a relative velocity of about 23.6 kilometres per second.