NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Captures Astonishing Pic Of Saturn And Its Moon

Saturn and its moon Mimas

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared an extraordinary picture of Saturn and its moon Mimas on Instagram. The stunning image was captured by its Cassini spacecraft from around 5,76,000 miles (9,27,000 km) away.

The image posted by NASA shows a large portion of Saturn and its ring, it also features a moon at a distance. The Cassini Spacecraft captured this view of Saturn and its moon as it zoomed through Saturn's system, studying the gas giant's atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons, and rings.

NASA also shared a description of the photograph. It said, "Though the lean in the image is just a result from the perspective of Cassini, Saturn is similarly tilted like Earth. Seasons on the ringed planet last seven Earth years.

Accompanying Cassini on its journey, the lander probe Huygens - in cooperation with the @EuropeanSpaceAgency and the @AgenziaSpazialeItaliana - made history as the first human-made object to land on a world in the distant outer solar system, landing on Saturn's largest moon Titan in 2005. Together, Cassini-Huygens revealed much about the stormy gas giant and its many moons, showing us that Titan may be one of the best places to search for life in our solar system," the caption said.

See the post here:

Since being posted, the stunning image has amassed more than 850,000 likes and several comments. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Oh wow... Saturn is HUGE compared to that moon."

Another user commented, "Perfection! I love seeing the shadows from the rings."

"Imagine living on a moon with a 123-mile radius," the third user commented.

"OMG! Is this a real image of Saturn," asked one user.



