NASA Internships 2025: Check Last Date, Eligibility, And More

NASA Internships 2025: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) offers internships for students across various disciplines. Interested candidates can visit NASA's official website for detailed information.

NASA Internships 2025: Application Deadlines

Summer 2025: February 28, 2025

Fall 2025: May 16, 2025

NASA Internships 2025: Eligibility Criteria

OSTEM Internship

Must be a US citizen

Must be a full-time student (high school through graduate level) or a part-time college student enrolled in at least six semester hours

Must be a current educator

Pathways Internship

Must be a US citizen

Must be a degree- or certificate-seeking student currently enrolled or accepted for enrollment in an accredited educational institution on at least a half-time basis

Must have completed at least 15 semester hours or 23 quarter hours

Must be able to complete at least 480 work hours before fulfilling degree/certificate requirements

International Internships

Must be a citizen of a country with a current agreement with NASA

Must be pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) in a field relevant to NASA's mission priorities

Opportunities Beyond Engineering

While many assume NASA only offers engineering internships, the reality is that the agency provides opportunities for students from a wide range of academic backgrounds. In addition to engineers, NASA's workforce includes professionals in fields such as mathematics, science, accounting, writing, information technology, project management, and program analysis.

Non-engineering interns play a vital role in supporting NASA's mission, contributing to business and program management functions like procurement, budgeting, accounting, IT, and security. By joining NASA's team, interns from diverse backgrounds can help drive innovation and achieve groundbreaking advancements.