NASA Internships 2025: Check Last Date, Eligibility, And More

NASA Internships 2025: Application Deadlines
Summer 2025: February 28, 2025
Fall 2025: May 16, 2025
NASA Internships 2025: Eligibility Criteria
OSTEM Internship
- Must be a US citizen
- Must be a full-time student (high school through graduate level) or a part-time college student enrolled in at least six semester hours
- Must be a current educator
Pathways Internship
- Must be a US citizen
- Must be a degree- or certificate-seeking student currently enrolled or accepted for enrollment in an accredited educational institution on at least a half-time basis
- Must have completed at least 15 semester hours or 23 quarter hours
- Must be able to complete at least 480 work hours before fulfilling degree/certificate requirements
International Internships
- Must be a citizen of a country with a current agreement with NASA
- Must be pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) in a field relevant to NASA's mission priorities
Opportunities Beyond Engineering
While many assume NASA only offers engineering internships, the reality is that the agency provides opportunities for students from a wide range of academic backgrounds. In addition to engineers, NASA's workforce includes professionals in fields such as mathematics, science, accounting, writing, information technology, project management, and program analysis.
Non-engineering interns play a vital role in supporting NASA's mission, contributing to business and program management functions like procurement, budgeting, accounting, IT, and security. By joining NASA's team, interns from diverse backgrounds can help drive innovation and achieve groundbreaking advancements.