NASA-SpaceX Capsule With 4 Astronauts Splashes Down Off Florida

A SpaceX capsule landed off the coast of Florida Monday carrying four astronauts who had spent six months on the International Space Station, a NASA live broadcast showed.

Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield. A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.

It landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 pm US Eastern Time (0333 GMT Tuesday), marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission.

