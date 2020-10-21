NASA Says Osiris-Rex Probe Touched Down On Asteroid Bennu

"Touchdown confirmed," a NASA announcer said at 6:12 pm (2212 GMT) (File)

NASA's robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex touched down on asteroid Bennu's boulder-strewn surface on Tuesday, landing for a few seconds to collect rock and dust samples in a precision operation 200 million miles (330 million kilometers) from Earth.

"Touchdown confirmed," a NASA announcer said at 6:12 pm (2212 GMT). The actual event happened about 18.5 minutes earlier but it took that long for the confirmation signals to be sent back to mission control on our planet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)