NASA Releases New Images Of Universe Taken From Webb Telescope

NASA on Tuesday began releasing the next wave of images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.
Take Five: Captured in exquisite detail, @NASAWebb peered through the thick dust of Stephan's Quintet, a galaxy cluster showing huge shockwaves and tidal tails. This is a front-row seat to galactic evolution: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I#UnfoldTheUniversepic.twitter.com/em9wSJPkEU— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I#UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022
Yesterday, we shared the first image from Webb: galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. See the same target, viewed by @NASAHubble in 2017. Webb was able to capture this image in less than one day, while similar deep field images from Hubble can take multiple weeks. pic.twitter.com/a5bQRVKWXu— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022
"This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. "Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."
