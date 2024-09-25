Advertisement

NASA Pushes Back Crew-9 Mission Launch To Saturday Due To Tropical Storm Helene

SpaceX's upcoming Crew Dragon mission, a routine flight called Crew-9, is expected to send one NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NASA Pushes Back Crew-9 Mission Launch To Saturday Due To Tropical Storm Helene
NASA astronaut Nick Hague, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are to launch aboard Dragon spacecraft

NASA said on Tuesday the launch of its Crew-9 mission with SpaceX has been pushed back to Sept. 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.

SpaceX's upcoming Crew Dragon mission, a routine flight called Crew-9, is expected to send one NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station.

Although Helene is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and expected to impact the northwest of region of Florida, it is large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral region, from where the mission is set to be launched.

The Crew-9 mission was originally stated to be launched no earlier than Aug. 18, but was pushed back a month to spend more time analyzing issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which remains docked at the station.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are to launch aboard the Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, on what will be the ninth crew rotation mission with SpaceX under the space agency's Commercial Crew Program.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Crew-9 Mission, SpaceX, SpaceX Mission
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Key US Muslim Advocacy Group Endorses Kamala Harris, Says Trump Bigger Danger
NASA Pushes Back Crew-9 Mission Launch To Saturday Due To Tropical Storm Helene
Family, Bride, Domestic Help: The Toll Of Israeli Strikes On Lebanon
Next Article
Family, Bride, Domestic Help: The Toll Of Israeli Strikes On Lebanon
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com