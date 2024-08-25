As Starliner Returns Without Sunita Williams, Boeing Faces $1 Billion Loss

A "technical disagreement" between NASA and Boeing led to the decision.

NASA, on Saturday, announced that Boeing's Starliner capsule will return empty from the International Space Station (ISS), citing ongoing propulsion system problems. This latest development adds to Boeing's woes, with estimated losses in the Starliner program exceeding $1 billion, reported CNBC.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will now return on Elon Musk's SpaceX's Crew-9 vehicle in February 2025, after a six-month extended stay on the ISS. The original nine-day test flight was delayed due to issues with Starliner's thrusters.

A "technical disagreement" between NASA and Boeing led to the decision, with NASA prioritising safety and choosing SpaceX for the return mission.

"Boeing has worked very hard with NASA to get the necessary data to make this decision," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Saturday. "We want to further understand the root causes and understand the design improvements so that the Boeing Starliner will serve as an important part of our assured crew access to the ISS." Mr Nelson stressed that test flights like the Starliner mission are "neither safe, nor routine."

Following the decision, NASA will conduct an additional phase of its Flight Readiness Review to determine the optimal time to bring the empty Starliner capsule back to Earth.

Despite Boeing's assurances that Starliner was safe for emergency crew return, NASA disagreed. Mr Nelson expressed support for Boeing, stating he was "100% certain" that Starliner would launch with a crew again in the future. Boeing also reaffirmed its commitment to safety, saying it would execute the mission as determined by NASA and prepare for a safe uncrewed return.

In a statement on X, Boeing said, "We continue to focus, first and foremost, on the safety of the crew and spacecraft. We are executing the mission as determined by NASA, and we are preparing the spacecraft for a safe and successful uncrewed return."

Ken Bowersox, NASA associate administrator, said NASA officials were unanimous in their decision to choose SpaceX to bring the crew home. Meanwhile, SpaceX will bring two astronauts along on its Crew-9 vehicle - instead of the four who were originally planned to go - to make room for Wilmore and Williams.

Boeing's Starliner capsule, 'Calypso', has been docked at the International Space Station since June, with its mission extended indefinitely due to ongoing thruster failures. The Starliner crew flight test, intended to be a final milestone for Boeing, has instead become a major setback.