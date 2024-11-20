Narendra Modi 1st Indian PM In 56 Years To Visit Guyana, Signs Key Agreements

India and Guyana on Wednesday firmed up 10 agreements to shore up cooperation in a range of key sectors such as hydrocarbons, digital payment systems, pharmaceutical and defence following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

In his media statement, PM Modi said Guyana will play an important role in India's energy security and a blueprint for long-term partnership in the sector will be prepared.

"The visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana after 56 years is an important milestone in our relations. I have had a deep personal bond with Guyana," he said while recalling his visit as a common citizen to the South American country about 24 years back.

The Prime Minister arrived here last night from the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, where he attended the G20 summit.

One of the MoUs will provide for the possibility for deployment of India's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) digital payments system in Guyana.

"In today's meeting, we have identified many new initiatives to strengthen our cooperation. We will continue to make efforts to increase our mutual trade and economic cooperation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India will continue to contribute to the capacity building of Guyana's military through scholarships and training.

"Close cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. I am happy that this year India has supplied two Dornier aircraft to Guyana," he said.

The agreements signed between the two sides will provide for cooperation in a vast range of areas, including hydrocarbons, agriculture, medicines, digital payment systems, culture and digital transformation.

In his remarks, PM Modi said India has made a significant contribution to the skill development and capacity building of the people of Guyana as per their needs.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in the agriculture sector.

"With the millet seeds provided by India last year, we were able to contribute to increasing the food security of Guyana as well as the entire region," PM Modi said.

"Similarly, we will also cooperate in increasing the cultivation of rice milling, sugarcane, corn, soya and other crops," he said.

In the talks, the Indian side also agreed to set up a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guyana.

"Along with increasing pharma exports, we will also work on building Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guyana. India has been contributing as a reliable partner in the infrastructure development of Guyana," PM Modi said.

The two leaders also deliberated on regional and global issues.

"We also discussed many global and regional issues. India and Guyana agree that all problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the Prime Minister said.

"We are unanimous that reform in global institutions is the need of the hour. Climate Justice is a priority issue for both of us. We will continue to work together on all issues," he said.

On his part, President Ali said PM Modi's visit to Guyana represents a significant milestone in enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

He praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him a 'champion among leaders' for his impactful leadership and contribution to the developing world.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Modi. It is our greatest honour to have you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led incredibly," President Ali said during a joint press statement with PM Modi.

He lauded PM Modi's governance style, noting its relevance and adoption in Guyana and other nations.

"You have shown the light to the developing world, and you have created development metrics and a framework that many are adopting in their own country. And much of it is relevant to us here in Guyana," he said.



