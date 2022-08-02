Videos Show Military Prep, Build-Up In China Amid Tension With Taiwan

Beijing says a Pelosi visit would contravene the one-China principle.

As tensions continue to build up over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, social media users reported spotting heavy movement of armoured vehicles and other military equipment near the border with the island nation which China claims as its own territory.

Chinese social media handle "Yin Sura" posted a video clip showing a column of Chinese armoured vehicles on a busy road while they drove past it in a car.

In Fujian right now???????? pic.twitter.com/hHxfPTDQEo — Yin Sura 尹苏拉 (@yin_sura) August 2, 2022

Another video, shot from a foot-over bridge, gives a bird's eye view of tanks rolling on the roads.

The next video in the thread shows trucks carrying tanks stationed on them.

Beijing has warned that Ms Pelosi's visit will have "very grave" consequences. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the visit is by no means a personal act and if the US goes ahead with it, China will "legitimately take any countermeasures necessary".

The White House, meanwhile, has warned China against overreacting and deployed four warships east of the island on "routine" deployments.

Both Chinese and Taiwanese media have also posted slickly edited videos demonstrating their war preparedness and showcasing lethal weapons.

A social media user named "flash" posted a video purportedly showing the combat alertness of Taiwan's defence.

⚡ There was a video of a military exercise in China in the South China Sea on the eve of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.



Reuters reports Taiwan's defence ministry had “reinforced” its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon pic.twitter.com/7Cru0hSL6u — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Chinese state-affiliated media The Global Times posted a video with the caption "Ready for combat!" showcasing its assault ship.

"Ready for combat!" Check the video of the coordinated training on China's Type 075 amphibious assault ship Hainan！ pic.twitter.com/sKuxjAhHWO — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022

Russia has backed China, warning Washington that such a provocative trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call last week but three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Pelosi was still set to visit the island.

Beijing says a Pelosi visit would contravene the one-China principle that Washington has vowed to abide by.