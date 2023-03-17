UK City Bans Naked Use Of Turkish Baths After Complaints

Harrogate Turkish Baths was opened in 1897.

The Victorian facility at Harrogate Turkish Spa now has a no-naked policy and requires every visitor to wear swimwear. Following a report of inappropriate behavior to the police, the decision was made," according to the BBC.

The news outlet added that the historic baths host single-sex sessions for both men and women during which bathing suits are not required, but they have now been made mandatory for everyone.

The Harrogate Council stated in a statement: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions."

"The complaint related to an incident which, due to its serious nature, has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated."

"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single-sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."

According to The Metro News, for 120 years, Harrogate has been attracting people from far and wide to its Turkish Baths. You have to be over the age of 16 to visit. Although Turkish baths were common in Victorian times, only a handful remain that date back to the 19th century.

Queen Victoria's granddaughters, Cabinet ministers, foreign royalty, and author Agatha Christie have all used the Turkish Baths, and the building retains many period features, The Yorkshire Post reported.

According to the website of the facility, although Turkish baths were common in Victorian times, only seven remain, which date back to the 19th century. None is as historically complete and in full working order as Harrogate's Turkish Baths. Their importance lies in their decoration, elaboration, and rarity.