Nadav Lapid: 5 Points On Filmmaker Who Called 'The Kashmir Files' 'Vulgar'

Nadav Lapid, who is an Israeli screenwriter and film director, was born In Tel-Aviv, Israel, in 1975, to Jewish parents, according to the Cannes Film Festival website. He has studied philosophy at Tel-Aviv University, and Literature in Paris. He graduated in 2006 from the Sam Spiegel Film School, in Jerusalem.

The 47-year-old has worked as a cinematographer in several documentaries in Israel. His debut film 'Policeman' won the Special Jury Prize at the 2011 Locarno International Film Festival.

Mr Lapid has even directed three short films, including 'Emile's Girlfriend', 'Road' and 'Mahumud Works In The Industry', as per the Cannes Film Festival website.

His 2014 film 'The Kindergarten Teacher' was featured in the 2014 International Critics' Week and remade in English with Maggie Gyllenhaal. The movie follows the story of a teacher and a young child who she considers to be a prodigy.