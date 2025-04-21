Mystery As British Airways Crew Member Found Dead In Hotel Room During San Francisco Stopover

British Airways has confirmed the death of a cabin crew member who was found in his hotel room during a stopover in San Francisco. The crew member arrived in the city on Tuesday and stayed at the Marriott Marquis hotel before his scheduled return flight. When the crew member didn't show up for duty on Thursday, colleagues raised concerns and informed hotel management. Staff then accessed his room, where they found him dead, likely having been there for up to two days, the Telegraph reported.

It is not yet clear how or when the crew member died.

The British Airways flight from San Francisco to London was cancelled after the crew members were too distraught to fly following the discovery of their colleague's death. As a result, travel plans for up to 850 passengers were disrupted. Passengers were given hotel rooms, and alternative arrangements were made without being informed of the reason for the cancellation.

In a statement to the Sun, British Airways said, ''Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time. There was no way the flight back from San Francisco could go ahead. Staff were in absolute bits at the sudden loss of their friend. The steward was a popular team member, and this came as a bolt from the blue."

Authorities are investigating his death, with an autopsy underway to determine the cause. There's no immediate evidence of foul play, and officials are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Last year, a 47-year-old British Airways pilot collapsed and died at a St. Lucia hotel while on a break between flights. The senior first officer collapsed suddenly at the luxury hotel in front of tourists, before being pronounced dead. Fellow crew members returned to the UK and received counselling support.