Mysterious Orb Flying Over New York Skyline Caught On Camera

A orb-like object was seen flying over the Hudson River in New York City in footage shared by a local news channel. In the video captured by Fox 5's news helicopter, the mysterious orb was spotted forming an arch-like path towards the helicopter filming from south of Battery Park.

From the distance, the orb appeared to be white but seemed to take on a blue hue as it came closer to the camera. The speckle swiftly swung past the news chopper, seemingly outpacing all the boats on the Hudson.

However, some of the most prominent ufologists have their doubts about the "orb". According to Avi Loeb, a Harvard professor and theoretical physicist, the object appears to be a trick of the lights. "This is most likely an optical artefact from the helicopter glass in front of the camera, namely a bright spot from the reflection of sunlight as the camera gradually changes its orientation relative to the sun and the ground," Loeb told the New York Post.

"But even if it was a real object, the apparent speed is of an order the speed of sound and not extraordinary," Loeb added.

Tim Gallaudet, a retired rear admiral in the United States Navy told the New York Post, "For several reasons, looks like an artefact and not an actual UAP," UAP stands for "unidentified aerial phenomenon".

The news segment's timestamp indicated the video was shot at 6:05 am ET. However, a Good Day New York spokesperson said they were unable to pinpoint the precise day the video was shot, noting that it might have been last year.

The mysterious orb spotting comes less than a week after the Pentagon reported they experienced a near-miss between a commercial airliner and a mysterious object off the coast of the city.