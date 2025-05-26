Mysterious Metallic Sphere Found In Colombia Fuels UFO Speculation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A metallic sphere discovered in Colombia has raised UFO speculation. The object was reported to have flown over Buga before landing on March 2. Researchers noted the sphere lacks visible welds, suggesting non-human origin.

A strange metallic sphere discovered in Colombia has sparked speculation about unidentified flying objects (UFOs), with scientists offering conflicting views on its origin.

The object was reportedly spotted flying over the town of Buga on March 2 before landing, according to social media page @Truthpolex.

🚨 BREAKING - Radiologist Examines UFO Sphere That Crashed in Buga, Colombia#Ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/TFeJ8OPmhE — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpolex) May 6, 2025

Researchers studying the sphere say it appears to have no visible welds or joints-features that typically indicate human manufacturing. This has led some to believe the object could be of extraterrestrial origin, Fox News reported.

Jose Luis Velazquez, one of the researchers involved, said the sphere has a unique three-layered structure and its design is unlike anything he has encountered before.

However, not everyone is convinced. Julia Mossbridge, a physicist and founder of The Institute for Love and Time (TILT), told Fox News Digital that she doubts the object is alien in origin. "It looks to me like a really cool art project," she said, cautioning against jumping to conclusions.

She added that the discovery-regardless of its origin-should serve as a reminder of how little we truly understand about the world around us. "We're learning that we don't fully understand what's in our skies or our waters," Mossbridge said.

She also pointed to the increasing global interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), noting that various scientific groups such as the Galileo Project and the UAP Disclosure Fund are investigating such sightings independently of government agencies.

Mossbridge stressed the need for rigorous scientific testing before labeling any unidentified object a UFO. "Bring the object to a group like the Galileo Project. Let experts determine if the material is clearly not man-made," she said.

