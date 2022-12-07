Mysterious 80-Foot Object Appears On A Beach In US, Officials Clueless

The object, which is composed of wood and possibly some metal, is about 80 feet long

A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida, leaving locals and officials perplexed. The unknown object, which is composed of wood and possibly some metal, is about 80 feet (24.3 metres) long, and was first noticed by passing beachgoers, New York Times reported. Due to the fact that water covers it during high tide, it could not be roped off.

County officials told the Times that the mysterious object had previously been buried under the sand but was revealed after Hurricane Nicole eroded the beach in November. The object began protruding out of the sand after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole battered Volusia County earlier this year, said Kevin A. Captain, a spokesperson for Volusia County.

As experts are trying to ascertain what it is, numerous speculations and theories have surfaced on social media. While many claimed it's part of an ancient shipwreck, others think it's a piece of an old pier. Some people have also speculated it's a chunk of spectator seating that dates back to when NASCAR would race at Daytona Beach.

'It is a mystery. Many people think it is an old ship of some sort,'' Tamra Malphurs, a spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety, told the New York Times.

The erosion on the beach has been "unprecedented," Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told CBS News affiliate WKMG. "We haven't seen this kind of erosion in a very long time," she said. "I've been on the beach probably 25 years and that's the first time I've seen it exposed."

An underwater archeological team from the state of Florida has been notified and will review pictures from the scene. "Every now and then, something pops up, and usually, you can tell what it is," Ms. Malphurs said. "This one, you just can't confirm."

Extreme, climate change-driven weather patterns have unearthed a number of unusual objects across the world this year.