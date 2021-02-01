Myanmar's Military Purges Government, Names 11 New Ministers

NLD supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy, holding up portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.

The announcement was made on the military-run Myawadday Television and included new appointments in the portfolios for finance, health, information, foreign affairs, defence, borders and interior. Suu Kyi and key officials were detained early on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)