Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi In Good Health Under House Arrest: Party

"As far as I know, she's under house arrest," press officer Kyi Toe said. (File)

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health under house arrest after being detained in Monday's military coup, her National League for Democracy press officer said Friday.

"We have learnt that State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health (in Naypyidaw)," press officer Kyi Toe said on his official Facebook page.

"As far as I know, she's under house arrest," he told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)