The World Health Organization said the Myanmar earthquake was a top-level emergency as it urgently sought $8 million to save lives and prevent disease outbreaks over the next 30 days.
Rescuers braved aftershocks to scour the devastated city of Mandalay for survivors on Monday, after a massive earthquake. In Myanmar, about 1,700 people are confirmed dead so far, about 3,400 injured and around 300 more missing, according to the ruling junta.
At least 18 people have been killed in Bangkok, city authorities said Sunday, with 33 injured and 78 still missing. Across the border in Thailand, rescuers in Bangkok worked Sunday to pluck out survivors trapped when a 30-storey skyscraper that was under construction collapsed after the earthquake.
The earthquake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, and was followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock minutes later. It destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across the country, with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country's second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.
Police in Thailand detained four Chinese nationals on Sunday for unlawfully entering the site of an under-construction building that collapsed after a powerful earthquake in Chatuchak District last week. The police said these men were trying to retrieve documents from the building site.
A Chinese-backed construction firm is being investigated over the collapse of the 30-story under-construction high-rise during Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar. The unfinished building crumbled in seconds, sending a cloud of dust and debris into the air and trapping dozens under the rubble.
- NDRF team has begun rescue operations at the 'U hla thein' monastery where around 170 monks are still stuck.
- The army team will visit the hospital site today and will setup their Medical Services tomorrow.
- They are also trying to get the NDRF team deployed at the Sky Villa (where 4 towers of 11 storey each have collapsed). The towers have several foreigners. Or to any another site which GOM considers.
- The relief material (arriving tomorrow) will also be given to the SG of state Mahanayak Committee (2nd highest of the Committee in Myanmar) where around 2000 monks are sitting outside the monastery (not injured but they have nowhere to go and no basic amenities)
- The teams will also be deployed to the Mandalay Palace, Maha Muni Pagoda, MIIT, and other such places where substantial damage has occurred.
- They are providing assistance to members of Indian community for their stay and food.
Cops detain 4 Chinese nationals for trespassing disaster area. They tried to retrieve the documents of the building under construction.
Vietnam
Vietnam said Sunday it would send 80 rescuers to help search and recovery efforts.
The Public Security Ministry said it will send a team of police officers and medics, a ministry-run newspaper reported. All were to be deployed on Sunday.
South Korea
South Korea said it would send $2 million in humanitarian assistance "to support urgent rescue and relief efforts" after the earthquake.
New Zealand
New Zealand said it would give NZ$2.0 million ($1.1 million) to the International Red Cross for the emergency response.
Ireland
Ireland announced it would contribute an initial six million euros in aid, with half going to Red Cross organisations and the other half to UN agencies.
Malaysia
Malaysia's foreign ministry said it would send a team to Myanmar consisting of one commander and 49 rescue personnel "to support ongoing humanitarian and disaster relief operations".
Indonesia
Indonesia said Sunday it will send a search and rescue team, medical team and logistical aid to Myanmar starting Monday.
The Indonesian military will send a hospital ship, three Hercules aircraft and four helicopters to assist emergency response, local media reported military spokesman Kristomei Sianturi as saying.
Philippines
The Philippines said Saturday it is sending a team of 114 people, including medics, firefighters and members of the armed forces. The team's tentative deployment date is Tuesday.
Red Cross
The local Myanmar Red Cross Society has mobilised trained volunteers to provide help, launching search and rescue efforts, administering first aid, distributing emergency relief items and deploying mobile health teams.
United Nations
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA is mobilising emergency response efforts, alongside its partner organisations.
United States
US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed Washington would assist Myanmar, describing the quake as "terrible".
EU
The European Union said it was providing 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) in initial emergency aid and assessing the needs on the ground in order to mobilise further assistance.
Britain
Britain pledged $12.9 million in humanitarian aid, with development minister Jennifer Chapman saying UK-funded local partners were already mobilising on the ground.
China
China sent an 82-person team of rescuers to Myanmar on Saturday, Beijing said. On Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency said a 118-member search and rescue team had also arrived.
Hong Kong
A 51-person team from Hong Kong has arrived in Myanmar, the financial hub's government said Sunday. The city also sent two search and rescue dogs and equipment, including life detectors.
India
An Indian aid flight landed in Myanmar on Saturday, with more on the way.
WHO
The World Health Organization has mobilised its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies and triggered its emergency management response.
- The WHO said the high numbers of casualties and trauma injuries were at high risk of infection due to limited surgical capacity in the country, while the underlying conditions in Myanmar meant the quake was likely to intensify the risk of disease.
- The initial 7.7-magnitude quake struck near the central Myanmar city of Mandalay on Friday, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.
- The quake has killed more than 1,700 people in Myanmar and at least 18 in neighbouring Thailand.