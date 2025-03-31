He Spotted Faulty Pillar Before Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Victim's Partner

As Thailand authorities investigate a Chinese-backed company over the collapse of an under construction 30-storey skyscraper in Bangkok, after a massive earthquake in Myanmar rattled neighbouring countries last week, a woman, whose boyfriend worked as a foreman and is feared trapped in the rubble, said he was wary of the raw materials that were being used to build the tall structure.
Speaking to NDTV, Pairin Chemtork said her boyfriend had joined as the foreman - refers to a supervisor - days before the collapse and used to work on the 13th floor. She also said her partner had spotted a faulty pillar in the building.
"He had joined work around three to four days ago (before the collapse). He used to complain about the raw materials that were being used and often said that it was not of the desired standard. He used to say that most things were not up to the mark," she said.
Pairin said she and her boyfriend have been together for four years. "We were about to get married. We were a happy couple. I have been coming here ever since the building collapsed last week to keep a track on the developments," she said.
Asked if he had hopes of his survival, she said: "I still have hopes that he is alive."
18 Dead, Search Continues For Missing
On Monday, rescuers were desperately searching for 76 people feared trapped under the rubble of the unfinished tower in Chatuchak district. The planned skyscraper was to house Thailand's State Audit Office (SAO) but the shaking - caused by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar on Friday - reduced the structure to a pile of rubble in seconds. It was under construction for three years and the project was estimated to be worth over two billion baht (45 million pounds). Eighteen deaths have been confirmed so far.
Numerous high-rise buildings elsewhere in Bangkok largely remained unscathed with limited reports of major damage, prompting questions as to why the one tower was destroyed.
According to a report by the UK's Telegraph, the SAO building was a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD) and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of China Railway Number 10 Engineering Group Company, which holds a 49% stake - the maximum foreign ownership allowed under Thai law.
China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd, established in 2018, has operated as a contractor for large infrastructure projects, including office buildings, railways, and public roads, the report said. The company reported a net loss of 199.66 million baht in 2023, with revenue of 206.25 million baht and expenses of 354.95 million baht.
Its Thai shareholders include: Sophon Meechai (40.80%) that also holds stakes in five other companies; Prachuab Sirikhet (10.20%), with investments in six companies; Manas Sri-anant (less than 1%) that holds shares in 10 other firms.
The Bangkok police told NDTV that they are "aware that the Chinese company was constructing the building, but they can't take shortcuts to blame China".
Chinese Nationals Detained
On Sunday, four Chinese nationals were detained for unlawfully entering the site of the collapse, police said.
Police Major General Nopasin Poolswat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the four men were apprehended for illegally removing 32 files of documents from the rear of the collapsed SAO building, without permission, according to a report by the National Thailand.
After the powerful quake, the Bangkok Governor had declared the area of the building collapse a disaster zone, thereby designating it as a restricted area where no one was allowed to enter without authorisation.
