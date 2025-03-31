He Spotted Faulty Pillar Before Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Victim's Partner

As Thailand authorities investigate a Chinese-backed company over the collapse of an under construction 30-storey skyscraper in Bangkok, after a massive earthquake in Myanmar rattled neighbouring countries last week, a woman, whose boyfriend worked as a foreman and is feared trapped in the rubble, said he was wary of the raw materials that were being used to build the tall structure.

Speaking to NDTV, Pairin Chemtork said her boyfriend had joined as the foreman - refers to a supervisor - days before the collapse and used to work on the 13th floor. She also said her partner had spotted a faulty pillar in the building.

"He had joined work around three to four days ago (before the collapse). He used to complain about the raw materials that were being used and often said that it was not of the desired standard. He used to say that most things were not up to the mark," she said.

Pairin said she and her boyfriend have been together for four years. "We were about to get married. We were a happy couple. I have been coming here ever since the building collapsed last week to keep a track on the developments," she said.

Asked if he had hopes of his survival, she said: "I still have hopes that he is alive."