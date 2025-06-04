Advertisement

Musk Blasts Trump Spending Mega-Bill As "Disgusting Abomination"

US tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday hammered the sprawling tax cuts and spending mega-bill that President Donald Trump is trying to muscle through Congress as a "disgusting abomination."

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk posted on X, days after ending his tenure as one of the Republican's closest advisors. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

The White House defended Trump's huge tax cuts and spending mega-bill after Musk's criticism.

"The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn't change his opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

