Charges Upgraded, Canadian 'Poison Killer' To Now Head Straight To Trial

An Ontario court has decided that the case of a Canadian man accused of supplying a poisonous chemical to people who died by suicide will proceed directly to trial. The accused, Kenneth Law, is linked to a staggering 117 deaths globally. This decision skips the usual preliminary inquiry, which evaluates the strength of evidence before a trial, reported BBC.

Prosecutors have escalated the charges against Kenneth Law from second-degree to first-degree murder. Kenneth Law is suspected of sending over 1,200 parcels containing lethal substances to approximately 40 countries, including the UK, the report added.

In his latest court appearance on Thursday, he faced allegations of supplying a poisonous chemical linked to suicides.

Initially charged with manslaughter, Kenneth Law is now facing 14 counts of first-degree murder and 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide in Ontario, the report added.

First-degree murder in Canada involves intentionally and carefully causing someone's death. If convicted, Kenneth Law could potentially receive a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison for each count, as per Canada's criminal code, reported The Guardian.

The victims involved in this case span an age range from 16 to 36.

Law was initially arrested in May, and investigators revealed that he operated multiple websites facilitating the sale of toxic substances globally, ultimately leading to self-harm, the report added.

The investigation spans 11 police jurisdictions within Ontario, with two cities in Saskatchewan and one in Calgary each probing deaths potentially linked to the toxic substances allegedly shipped by Law.

Additionally, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia is revisiting six deaths in connection to the case, the report said.

The UK's National Crime Agency is also conducting its investigation, having linked Law to 88 deaths in Britain. The National Crime Agency in London accuses him of sending packages to 272 people. They are checking if any crimes were committed, reporting that 90 of them have died. However, it's not confirmed if a toxic substance directly caused each death.

If convicted, Kenneth Law could be in prison for life with no chance of parole for 25 years. His lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, stated that Law will plead not guilty.

Gourlay also plans to request government funds for legal representation using a Rowbotham application since Law has been denied legal aid.