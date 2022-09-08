Multiple Shootings In US, Teen Gunman Goes Live On Facebook: Police

The police have released a picture of the teen as well as a description of the vehicle he's driving.

Multiple shootings were reported in Memphis in the US on Wednesday evening by a 19-year-old black suspect who recorded his actions on Facebook, police said. The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody.

*****UPDATE 9:28 PM******



SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY



Ezekiel D. Kelly



Please follow our social media platforms for updates.



Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Earlier, the Memphis Police Department had asked people to be on the lookout. "Be on the lookout for a male Black ... who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now."

They further urged citizens to stay indoors. "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," police said.

UPDATE: the suspect has been identified at 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

The police released a picture of the teen as well as a description of the vehicle that he is driving. While he was initially in a blue or silver sedan with the "rear window busted out", police said that he is now in a grey SUV.