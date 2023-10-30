MRI Machine Traps And Crushes Nurse In Horrifying Accident In US

The nurse had a severe laceration that needed surgery. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A nurse was recently trapped between an MRI machine and a bed during a freak accident at a medical center in California. The nurse named Ainah Cervantes suffered crushing injuries that required surgery after the hospital bed was pulled uncontrollably into the MRI machine by its magnetic force, Fox News reported.

"I was getting pushed by the bed," nurse Ainah Cervantes told investigators in a report obtained by KTVU. "Basically, I was running backwards, If I didn't run, the bed would smash me underneath."

The nurse had a severe laceration that needed surgery. According to documents, two embedded screws were removed. The patient who fell from the bed to the floor was unhurt.

Though the incident occurred in February, an investigation was not completed until several months later, Fox News reported. The report further said the probe by the California Department of Public Health found the Redwood City centre "failed to provide radiologic services in a safe manner."

The probe pointed out several missteps leading up to the incident.

Investigators also said that there were no MRI personnel present inside the room during the incident. The report further said the incident also breached several of Kaiser's MRI safety policies.

The investigation further revealed that the staff never received the safety training and the hospital failed to test the door alarm.

"The many safety failures ... created a culture of unsafe practices," the California Department of Public Health's investigation stated.

Sheila Gilson, senior vice president for Kaiser Permanente San Mateo said that the nurse immediately received the care and support they needed."

"This was a rare occurrence, but we are not satisfied until we understand why an accident occurs and implement changes to prevent it from occurring again," Gilson said.