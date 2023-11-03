'Most Foolish Mistake Ever': Hezbollah Warns Israel On Strike On Lebanon

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah said it is their duty to support Hamas in Gaza (File)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday warned Israel against launching attacks on Lebanon, saying any further strikes on its territory would be a "foolish mistake", The Times of Israel reported.

"I tell the Israelis, if you are considering carrying out a preemptive attack against Lebanon, it will be the most foolish mistake you make in your entire existence," the chief of the terrorist group said.

He also said that a victory for Hamas in Gaza against Israel would be a victory for Palestinians and not for Iran and the Muslim community, The Times of Israel reported, adding that he described supporting Hamas in the ongoing fight against Israel as its 'duty'.

"A victory for Gaza against Israel will not be a victory for Iran or the Muslim Brotherhood, it will be first and foremost a patriotic victory for Palestinians, but also for Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. It is therefore our duty to support Hamas in Gaza," Nasrallah said.

According to the Israeli daily, the Hezbollah chief also urged Arab countries to halt oil exports to Israel and hailed his outfit's military actions on the Israel-Lebanon border, boasting that their offensive has drawn IDF forces away from the war against Hamas, adding that "this is not the end."

"Some claim Hezbollah is about to join the fray. I tell you: We have been engaged in this battle since October 8," Nasrallah said, adding, "Some would like Hezbollah to engage in an all-out war, but I can tell you: What is happening now along the Israeli-Lebanese border is significant, and it is not the end."

"What we have done since October 8 is unprecedented in terms of our fighting strategy. Every day, we have been targeted by Israeli soldiers, tanks, drones and sensors, the eyes and ears of Israel. We have been engaged in a true battle. The amount of our martyrs -- 57 -- testifies to this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said Israel will respond with actions, not words, in response to any escalation from Hezbollah at the northern border, CNN reported.

His remarks came ahead of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's address on Friday.

Asked about the potential for further escalation of the conflict in light of Nasrallah's address, Hagari said Israel will respond with action, noting they are highly prepared, according to CNN.

On Friday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) posted from its official X handle, "The Iranian Imam Hossein militia, originally stationed in Syria, was deployed to southern Lebanon in an attempt to support Hezbollah.

The militia is involved in confrontations with the IDF and terrorist activities against Israel, putting the lives of the Lebanese people at risk. The IDF is well-prepared to respond firmly to any threat in any arena."

