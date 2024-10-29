"Most Difficult Stage": Russia Begins Nuclear Drill, West Plans Response

Russia's nuclear forces today began a special exercise after orders were received from President Vladimir Putin. The move comes at a critical point in the Ukraine war after senior officials in Moscow termed it the "most difficult phase".

This is the second such military exercise initiated by Putin in a fortnight and the West-led NATO alliance is still unsure of how to deal with the escalating situation. The rise in tensions began after western forces, led by the US were planning to allow Ukraine the use of long-range ballistic missiles to target territories deep inside Russia.

Moscow has made it clear to the 'West' that if such a move was made by Ukraine with the backing of the West, Russia would consider the use of its nukes to defend the motherland.

The Kremlin had said that its updated nuclear doctrine, approved by Putin last month, will allow Moscow to use nukes against non-nuclear states should be seen as a warning to the West.

Launching the nuclear weapons drill today, President Putin said, "We will work out the actions of officials to control the use of nuclear weapons with practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles."

Putin, however, said that "We are not going to get involved in a new arms race, but we will maintain nuclear forces at the level of necessary sufficiency."

WHAT THE 'WEST' SAYS

The NATO has slammed Russia over reports that North Korea has sent troops to the western parts of the country to battle in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has said that North Korea is sending at least 10,000 troops to Russia while Ukraine's Zelensky claims the number could be well beyond 12,000.

"We believe that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

"A portion of those soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast," Sabrina Singh said.

Vladimir Putin has said that what Russia plans to do about its defence is purely "Russia's business". He also said that if Ukraine took a decision to join NATO, even Russia can choose to do "whatever it wants".

NUCLEAR DRILLS TODAY, NUCLEAR WAR TOMORROW?

The Russian military has started its latest drill today. This follows a similar exercise that happened in the country's Tver region, which lies to the northwest of Moscow. Among other equipment used, there was also a unit equipped with the Yars Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles or ICBMs, which are capable of striking every corner of the US.

Russia is the world's largest nuclear power. Together, Russia and the US control 88% of the world's nuclear warheads. Vladimir Putin, who portrays the West as a decadent aggressor, and US President Joe Biden, who casts Russia as a corrupt autocracy, have both warned that a direct Russia-NATO confrontation could escalate into World War III. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has also warned of the risk of nuclear war.

"Given the growing geopolitical tensions and the emergence of new external threats and risks, it is important to have modern and constantly ready-to-use strategic forces," Putin said, adding that Russia was moving to new "stationary and mobile-based missile systems" which have a reduced launch preparation time and could overcome missile defence systems.

"The US will not impose new limits on Ukraine's use of American weapons if North Korea joins Russia's war," the Pentagon has said.

