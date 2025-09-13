'Most Devoted': How One Man's Promise To His Blind Wife Is Captivating Millions

A man from Qingdao, Shandong province, has captured hearts across China for his unwavering devotion to his blind wife, earning him the title of "most devoted husband" on social media, according to South China Morning Post.

The story of Li Juxin, 39, and his wife Zhang Xiying was first reported by the Qilu Evening News and quickly went viral. The couple married in 2008 and have a daughter. However, in 2013, Zhang was diagnosed with a severe eye disease that left her completely blind by mid-2014, despite the family spending nearly 500,000 yuan (US$70,000) on treatments, as per the SCMP.

Li described the drastic change in their lives as moving "from heaven to hell" but promised his wife that he would remain by her side for the rest of their lives. He never rearranged items at home or at his car repair shop, helping Zhang adapt and move around with ease. With family encouragement, Zhang gradually regained confidence, managing daily activities independently and even cooking again.

In 2020, Li joined the Lantian Rescuing Team, a local public welfare organisation, with full support from his wife. He said it was his way of giving back as their family's situation improved.

The story has garnered a wave of admiration on mainland social media.

"Salute to this most devoted man! I am deeply moved," commented one observer.

Another added: "You are my eyes. You take me to experience the changes of the four seasons."

A third comment read: "Love conquers all difficulties. I am beginning to believe in love again."