At least 30 people were killed and 56 wounded in a huge blast at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, a hospital official said on Friday.

"We have declared an emergency at the hospitals," said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, confirming the death count.

