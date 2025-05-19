'Ready To Work To End Ukraine Conflict': Putin After 2-Hour Call With Trump

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. US President Trump and Russia's Putin discussed a potential ceasefire. The leaders spoke for over two hours, addressing key concerns of both sides. Putin emphasized the need for Ukraine to compromise for lasting peace.

US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone for more than two hours on Monday, brainstorming, and possibly negotiating, what it would take for Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a fast, if not immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

The talks were exhaustive, as both leaders touched upon the finer details of the battle and discussed ways of address both Moscow and Kyiv's concerns. Describing the talks as "useful", President Trump said Moscow is ready to work towards ending the conflict in Ukraine.

President Putin also mentioned that last week's negotiations in Istanbul - the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since the start of the war - has "put the world on the right path" towards resolving the conflict in Ukraine. In an apparent message for Ukraine's Zelensky, the Russian President also urged for "compromises" in order to attain peace.

Underscoring Moscow's willingness to "work" with Kyiv, President Putin spoke about a "memorandum" as a prelude to a possible peace deal between the two warring neighbours, who have been involved in Europe's deadliest battle since the Second World War.

President Putin also thanked his US counterpart for supporting the resumption of direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. He also said that the US President had taken note of Russia's support for peace in the region. "We have agreed with the President of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord, defining a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement," Mr Putin said.

Adding to this, the Russian President said that if "appropriate agreements" are reached, then a ceasefire was most definitely possible. "Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine gives reason to believe that we are generally on the right track," he said.

"I would like to note that, on the whole, Russia's position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis," Mr Putin said.

Vladimir Putin, whose military now controls more than 20 per cent or a fifth of Ukraine's total area and are advancing steadily, has made his conditions for a ceasefire crystal clear - First, Ukraine won't, and shall never in future, join NATO; Second, Crimea to be recognised solely as Russian territory; and Third, Russia must be allowed to keep all the land it has taken control of during the war, and be handed over the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions Russia claims.

Ukraine has, till now, unequivocally rejected these conditions.

"We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," President Putin stressed, as he urged Kyiv for "compromises" without directly naming Ukraine or President Zelensky.

Monday's talks come nearly a week after President Trump, who wants to be seen as a global peacemaker, said that a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war can come only after he and President Putin meet or talk directly.

