Over 10 Rockets Fired At Israel From Lebanon; Hezbollah Claims Attack

Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon for a second straight day Friday after more than 10 rockets were fired across the border amid rising tensions with Iran, the military said.

The air force is "currently striking the launch sources in Lebanon", the military said.

"More than 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the rockets were intercepted by the... aerial defence system while the rest of them landed in open areas adjacent to Har Dov," the disputed Shebaa Farms border district, the air force said on Twitter.

Shiite group Hezbollah, with which Israel fought a devastating 2006 war, claimed the rocket fire, which came as tensions flare between Israel and Hezbollah ally Iran.

