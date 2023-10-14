'More Is Coming': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Meets Troops On Gaza Border

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu met with troops at the Gaza border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops near the Gaza border Saturday "more is coming" in Israel's response to Hamas's shock attack last week, according to a video released by his office.

"Are you ready for what is coming? More is coming," Netanyahu, wearing a flak jacket, can be heard telling several soldiers in the video the premier's office said was filmed earlier Saturday.

