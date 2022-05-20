Monkeypox Outbreak In Europe And North America, WHO Calls Emergency Meet: Report

France, Germany, and Belgium also reported their first case of monkeypox today.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an emergency meeting to discuss monkeypox, a virus that is rapidly spreading across Europe and North America. The health body is expected to focus on the transmission and vaccines of the virus, reported The Telegraph.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries this month. The UK has confirmed 20 cases of the rare virus since May 6. France, Germany, and Belgium also reported their first case of monkeypox today.

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically.

The rare disease, which is not usually fatal, often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding and towels. The WHO has also said that some of the recent cases appeared to have been transmitted within the gay community.

There's currently no specific treatment for monkeypox. Patients will usually need to stay in a specialist hospital so the infection doesn't spread and general symptoms can be treated.