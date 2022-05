Monkeypox in UK: The total number of monkeypox cases in UK are 179.

There have been 71 additional cases of monkeypox identified in England, the UK Health Security Agency said on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom as a whole since May 7 to 179.

