Mona Lisa To Have "Special Space": Macron Unveils Plan To Renovate Louvre Museum

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the Mona Lisa painting would be given its own "special space" within the Louvre as he unveiled a plan to renovate the museum.

Standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, he said the painting's new exhibition spot would be "independently accessible compared to the rest of the museum", with "its own access pass".

