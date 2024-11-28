Delhi University Student Creates Indian Version Of Mona Lisa Using AI, Amuses Internet

The advent of AI has revolutionised the world of visual art, opening up unprecedented creative possibilities. Artists are now empowered to push the boundaries of their imagination, crafting stunning masterpieces with the aid of AI-generated prompts. Recently, a Delhi University student used AI tools to create a reimagined Indian version of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa." In this AI-inspired art, Mona Lisa is depicted wearing a traditional Indian suit with a dupatta elegantly draped over her forehead. She is adorned with Indian jewellery, including a maang tikka, earrings, and a statement necklace, adding an authentic cultural flair to her iconic appearance.

"I made the Indian version of Mona Lisa using AI. Give her a name," Rashi Pandey wrote on X, along with the artwork.

See the image here:

Give her a name🫶 pic.twitter.com/ozcG5EigvF — Rashi Pandey (@rashi__pandey_) November 26, 2024

This version sparked a wave of creativity online, with users humorously suggesting Indianised names such as 'Shona Lisa,' 'Mona Tai,' and 'Lisa Ben,' while envisioning her in traditional Indian attire. Users on social media had fun imagining how the timeless painting would be adapted to various Indian styles.

One user wrote, "Add Bindhi or some other claim Monalisa Begum or Monalisa Mary."

Another commented, "She Looks like Hyperloop Clone version of Karina kapoor of movie Three idiots." A third joked, "Monali from Rajasthan. Monali Sa." A fourth added, "To be frank , this is beautiful more womanly than the original. Sorry art connoisseurs. This is lay man's opinion."

Users suggested other funny names like, 'Mona Pandey', 'Maithili Sisodiya', 'Monisha Rani' and 'Monika bhabhi.'

AI empowers artists to explore uncharted creative territories and possibilities by providing access to a wealth of novel data and tools. Overall, AI has the potential to have a positive impact in the field of creativity by enabling new forms of artistic expression, empowering individuals to create in ways that were previously impossible, and making creative tools and resources more accessible to everyone.