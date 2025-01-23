"For Safety": Maha Kumbh Viral Sensation Mona Lisa Returns Home After Harassment

An Indore garland seller's striking hazel eyes and captivating smile captured a million hearts at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Mona Lisa Bhonsle, the unsuspecting vendor, shot to online fame after a content creator shared a video of hers. But, only days later, she was forced to leave the grand gathering after being harassed and "tortured" by a group of men while she was selling her wares.

A video shows the woman, dressed in a red salwar, trying to escape the crowd approaching her for selfies. One of her family members intervenes, pulling Mona Lisa away to safety, while others try to shield her from men. The video ends with the woman sitting down, covering her face with a dupatta.

The caption read, "People in Kumbh Mela are now torturing her for selfies and disturbing her business. Privacy & mental peace!! Side effects of social media."

The video has outraged social media.

The woman, in a video on X, said, "I have to go back to Indore for my family and my safety. If possible, I will be back for the next Maha Kumbh".

An X user commented, “She should charge Rs. 1000 for each selfie. Put a notice that she would sue anyone uses her picture without her consent.”

“Worst people,” another wrote.

Someone said, “Fame can be dangerous. Mona Lisa at the Mahakumbh Mela is an example. Vultures are circling her to bask in her glory, to get a share of that pie. People foresee her future as a model, like the Pakistani "chaiwala" of 2016, and want to ensure they get a share of whatever she would make. SICK!”

Following the harassment, the woman was sent back home by her father, who claimed Kumbh Mela was no longer a safe place for Mona Lisa to earn a living or maintain her well-being.

Mona Lisa rose to fame when a content creator spotted her selling rudraksha garlands at the mela. Her striking features, particularly her eyes, quickly made her an internet sensation. The surge in popularity has also affected her business, as people approach her for selfies rather than buying garlands from her.