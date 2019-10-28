"Killed Your Creature": Iran Minister To US On Killing Of ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

An Iranian Minister on Sunday hit out at US President Donald Trump, who earlier in the day announced that US Special Forces had cornered and eliminated ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in Syria, saying the US had only killed its own creation.

"Not a big deal! You just killed your creature," Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted in response to Trump's Saturday evening tweet - "Something very big has just happened!" - which raised speculation that Al-Baghdadi had been killed.

Trump on Sunday, in a special address from the White House, announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a raid by US Special Forces in Syria's Idlib on Saturday night.

Shia Iran had been a long-standing foe of the rabidly anti-Shia ISIS, and had been supporting the Iraqi and Syrian governments fight it.

While Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had called ISIS an "ideological sibling of the Al Qaeda", Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had called the US coalition against ISIS "hypocritical" and claimed that photos showed US supplying ISIS with weapons.

