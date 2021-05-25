Moderna Says Covid Vaccine 'Highly Effective' In Adolescents

Moderna said it will seek US regulators' approval in June (File)

US biotech firm Moderna said Tuesday that trials had shown its Covid-19 vaccine is "highly effective" in adolescents aged 12-17 and the company would seek regulators' approval in June.

"We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

"We will submit these results to the US FDA and regulators globally in early June and request authorization."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)