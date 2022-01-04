Missing Polish Murderer Caught After 2 Decades: 'He Didn't Have A Mask'

Poland: The man was caught because he didn't have a mask, police said. (Representational)

Polish police on Tuesday said they arrested a man long sought for murder after he was stopped for not wearing a mask at a store in breach of Covid rules.

"Police from the neighbourhood of Bielany detained the man because he didn't have a mask," Elwira Kozlowska, a Warsaw police spokeswoman, told news agency AFP.

The 45-year-old had been on the run from the law for two decades following a murder conviction.

He was jailed and faces a 25-year sentence for the killing, whose details Kozlowska refused to divulge.

