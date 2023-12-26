Missing Flight MH370 Could Be Found In ''Days'' With New Search, Claim Experts

Flight MH370 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board disappeared on March 8, 2014.

Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which has been missing for almost a decade, could be discovered in ''days'' if there was a new search, experts have claimed. According to theSouth China Morning Post, aerospace experts Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly called for a new search that could provide insight into the disappearance. During a lecture before the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, the pair said the new search area could be canvassed in just 10 days.

"We have done our homework. We have a proposal … the area is small and considering new capabilities it will take 10 days. It could be a quick thing. Until the wreck of MH370 is found, nobody knows (what happened). But, this is a plausible trajectory,'' Mr Marchand told news.com.au.

The duo called on the Malaysian Government and the Australian Transport Safety Authority to launch a new search for the remains of MH370.

Both experts said that the proposed search area was based on the belief the plane was purposefully hijacked and downed in the deep ocean. Mr Marchad described it as an ''atrocious one-way journey'', which he believed was likely carried out by an experienced airplane pilot.

''We think, and the study that we've done has shown us, that the hijacking was probably performed by an experienced pilot. The cabin was depressurised ... and it was a soft control ditching to produce minimal debris. It was performed to not be trapped or found. Certainly, the aircraft was not visible except for the military. The guy knew that if search and rescue would be triggered, it would be on the flight path,'' Mr Marchad explained.

The duo further argued that the plane's transponder was turned off and that the "U-turn" it did away from the flight path could not have been autopilot. They further noted that the sudden change in direction occurred when the plane was in a ''no man's land'', between Thai, Indonesian, Indian, and Malay airspace.

Notably, flight MH370 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board disappeared after leaving Kuala Lumpur Airport in southern Malaysia en route to Beijing, China, on March 8, 2014. Even after massive search operations, its wreckage was not found.

A few days back, a fisherman in Australia claimed that he found a large piece of the missing plane but was ignored by authorities.