Miss Universe Jude Says Bankruptcy Due To 'Outrage' Over Transgender Organiser

Miss Universe brand is owned by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip.

A Miss Universe judge has claimed that the outrage over participation of a transwoman in completion has caused the organiser to file for bankruptcy. Emily Austin, the 2022 Miss Universe judge, said at a Fox News programme called it "morally wrong". The remark comes a day before the competition is held in El Salvador. Last week, Thai media company that owns the Miss Universe beauty pageant brand filed for bankruptcy protection after missing a payment on a debenture tranche on September 1, triggering cross-defaults on six others.

"I think the outrage about a trans woman coming to Miss Universe and preaching, 'Bring the power back to women,' couldn't be more of an oxymoron," Ms Austin said on a Fox News show on Thursday.

"I think her company in Thailand has its own financial issues," she continued, "but socially and morally it's just wrong. And people are starting to catch on that."

This year's event is set to feature two transgender people - Marina Machete and Rikkie Kolle. While Ms Machete is a flight attendant and won Miss Portugal, Ms Kolle is the first transgender Miss Netherlands.

The first time transgender contestants took part in Miss Universe beauty pageant was in 2018 with Spain's Angela Ponce, who did not advance to the finals.

The organiser of the competition, JKN Global Group, is owned by LGBTQ activist and one of the world's richest transgender women Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip - who bought the pageant in 2022 for $20 million.

JKN said in a statement that its board of directors agreed on November 7 to submit a business rehabilitation plan to the Thailand's bankruptcy court.

"Submitting the rehabilitation petition will effectively solve the Company's liquidity problem under legal mechanism and provide fair protection to all stakeholders," the statement said.

Operations will continue under the plan, it added.

The price of JKN shares has dropped more than 90 per cent from the previous year, with the Stock Exchange of Thailand posting a caution for the stock.