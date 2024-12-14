Scientists Want 'Mirror Life' Microbe Research To Halt. Here's Why

Leading scientists from across the globe have suggested halting the research aimed at creating "mirror life" microbes. The reason? Their concern is that the synthetic organism may pose an "unprecedented risk" to life on the planet.

The international group of 38 people, including Nobel laureates and other experts, has warned that mirror bacteria, constructed through mirror images of molecules found in nature, might become established in the environment and slip past the immune defences of natural organisms, putting the lives of humans, animals and plants at risk of lethal infections, The Guardian reported.

The latest concerns over the technology have been revealed in a 299-page report, along with commentary in the Science journal.

Though enthusiastic about the research on mirror molecules, the report highlights substantial risks in mirror microbes and has called for a worldwide debate.

It will take at least 10 years to build a viable mirror microbe. However, a new risk assessment has raised major concerns about the organisms, forcing the group to urge scientists to halt their work, besides asking those funding to make clear they shall no longer support the research.

Professor Vaughn Cooper, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Pittsburgh, said the threat the group talked about was "unprecedented".

"Mirror bacteria would likely evade many human, animal and plant immune system responses and in each case would cause lethal infections that would spread without check," Cooper said.

Others part of the expert group include Nobel laureates -- Professor Greg Winter at the University of Cambridge and Professor Jack Szostak of the University of Chicago -- as well as Dr Craig Venter, the scientist, who earlier led the private effort to sequence the human genome during the 1990s.

Usually, molecules for life exist in two distinct forms -- each being the mirror image of the other. All living organism's DNA is made from their "right-handed" nucleotides. The "left-handed" amino acids make proteins, the building blocks of cells.

Researchers have already manufactured large, functional mirror molecules for an in-depth study. Some have even made progress towards building mirror microbes, but constructing a whole organism from the mirror molecules is not a reality yet.

These mirror molecules, once built, can be turned into therapies to treat chronic and hard-to-treat diseases. The mirror microbes could make bioproduction facilities that utilise bugs to churn out chemicals.