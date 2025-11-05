Mira Nair Picks A Cannes Moment From 1988 To Describe Son Zohran Mamdani

The year was 1988. Filmmaker Mira Nair was in Cannes for the screening of her movie Salaam Bombay. Her mother, Praveen Nair, had accompanied her to the prestigious festival frequented by eminent artists across the world. Wearing a saree on a floor dotted with luxe couture, she was easily the odd one out. Left confused, the paparazzi asked if she was an actor. And it was her poignant response that won hearts. "I am the producer of the director," answered the filmmaker's mother.

In what completes a full circle 37 years later, Mira Nair, now 68, has recounted the incident while introducing herself as the "producer of the candidate."

Her son, Zohran Mamdani, has won the mayoral elections in New York and is now set to become the first Muslim mayor of Big Apple, etching his name in history also as the first person of South Asian descent and the first African-born to hold the post.

During an interaction with Vogue India and filmmaker Bijoy Shetty, it was pointed out to Nair that her movies engaged with the questions of identity and belonging, which are central to the politics of her son, Mamdani.

Nair agreed and praised his vision. "I feel like Zohran brings us to a new dawn and a new day," Vogue quoted her as saying. She said she was amazed by Mamdani's articulation and that her son "embodies the multiplicity of the worlds in him without apology, and actually with great celebration." Mamdani sees the world through a visionary approach that is not about power but equality, justice, and respect for the working people, praised his mother.

A proud mother had her moment.

She recalled the Cannes incident and said, "My mother was quoted at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival, where Salaam Bombay! was being screened, saying, "I'm the producer of the director." And now I say, "I'm the producer of the candidate."

Mamdani, born to Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani, defeated former New York Governor and independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral polls in New York. In her first reaction to her son's victory, she shared an Instagram story by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar that reads "Zohran, you beauty."

Zohran Mamdani will become the youngest mayor of New York when he takes office on January 1.