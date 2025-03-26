Minister Blames "YOLO" Mindset As Reason For Rising HIV Cases In Malaysia

The YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- mindset, popular among the younger generation, was the cause for rising HIV cases among same-sex couples, Malaysia's deputy Health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said.

Speaking to the Senate, Mr Sauni said that data indicated men were more vulnerable to HIV, adding that 90 per cent of cases in Malaysia last year were men and that the vast majority of new infections happened in those aged 20 to 39, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

According to the health ministry, HIV infection patterns in Malaysia have evolved over the past thirty years, with sexual transmission-especially among "men who have sex with men" (MSM)-now accounting for the majority of cases.

Mr Sauni said, "The cause is-I feel-a generational issue driven by this YOLO, you only live once, the courage to try something new, as well as grooming by individuals who want to engage in unnatural activities without considering the consequences."

He claimed the trend persisted in Malaysia despite it being a Muslim-majority country where same-sex relationships were considered illegal.

He alleged that many young people today are influenced by global trends that promote and normalise these lifestyles. Without naming the platforms, the 43-year-old alleged that Malaysia was exposed to social media sites that promoted "waves of global campaigns" to normalise homosexuality.

Mr Sauni said, "We have no way to control or block such applications."

In 2002, there were 6,978 new HIV infections in Malaysia, with a notification rate of 28.5 cases per 100,000 people, he said. Last year, there were 3,185 cases, with a notification rate of 9.4 cases per 100,000 people, he said, according to Malay Mail.

In 2024 the Malays accounted for 52 per cent of reported HIV cases, the minister said, adding Chinese were second at 14 per cent.

Under Malaysia's civil law, same-sex relations, defined as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature", are criminalised. It carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison, including whipping, according to the SCMP report.