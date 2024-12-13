Millions Of Stanley Cups Recalled In US Over Burn Risk

Fashionable US drinkware brand Stanley on Thursday recalled 2.6 million travel mugs after faulty lids were found to pose a risk of burning users with hot liquid.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall of Stanley's Switchback and Trigger Action models, citing lid threads that shrink due to heat or usage.

The fault can cause the lid "to detach during use, posing a burn hazard," the commission said, adding Stanley had received 91 complaints worldwide, resulting in 38 burn injuries.

Stanley cups and mugs -- insulated, colorful and in all sizes -- have surged in popularity in recent years, starring in multiple TikTok clips and lifestyle memes.

New releases of limited edition cups have caused long queues outside stores and even tussles among desperate customers.

A woman was arrested in California earlier this year for allegedly stealing 65 Stanleys worth almost $2,500 from a sporting goods store.

The recalled items cost between $20 and $50.

Seattle-based Stanley said in a statement to US media that it was "committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life."

