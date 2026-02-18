Millionaire Lawyer In US Found Shot Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Retirement Home

A prominent 87-year-old millionaire, philanthropist, and lawyer was found shot to death in his apartment at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in Potomac, Maryland. According to New York Post, emergency responders were called to the facility around 7:34 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Fuller unresponsive with significant trauma to the head. Detectives later confirmed the trauma was a gunshot wound and officially ruled the death a homicide. Police are investigating and checking surveillance footage, but there are no suspects at the moment. No arrests have been made yet.

The Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility hasn't commented on security changes or potential involvement of staff/residents in Fuller's killing. However, they stated resident and staff safety is their top priority.

The facility released a statement to FOX 5 saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts are with the resident's family and loved ones during this difficult time. An active investigation is currently being conducted by local law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to support their efforts in any way we can. The safety and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority."

About Robert Fuller Jr.

Robert Fuller was the great-great-grandson of former US Supreme Court Chief Justice Melville Fuller. He practiced law in Maine for over 35 years and served as a senior officer in the US. Naval Reserve. He is known for significant contributions in Maine, including a $1.64 million donation to the City of Augusta to make state-of-the-art improvements to the Cony High School athletic facility. He also supported other organisations in Maine, like MaineGeneral Medical Center and the Kennebec Historical Society.

After his death, the City of Augusta paid tribute to him, "More than his philanthropy, Mr. Fuller believed in Augusta, in its people, its future, and its potential. He supported projects not simply as investments, but as acts of community stewardship. On behalf of the City Council, city staff, and the residents of Augusta, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Fuller's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."