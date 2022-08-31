Mikhail Gorbachev's Old Pizza Hut Commercial Resurfaces After Soviet Leader Dies

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91. He was undoubtedly one of the greatest leaders of twentieth century. Mr Gorbachev not only reduced hostilities between the West and erstwhile Soviet Union (USSR), but even brought an end to the Cold War as the leader. The hospital where Mr Gorbachev died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness. Fondly called "Gorby" by western countries, he was hailed for opening up the Soviet society.

Now, an old video showing Mr Gorbachev appearing in a television commercial for Pizza Hut is doing the rounds on the internet. The said commercial was shot in 1997.

Mikhail Gorbachev in Pizza Hut commercial, 1997. pic.twitter.com/lzDpNYn9Zs — Soviet Visuals (@sovietvisuals) August 31, 2022

It shows Mr Gorbachev entering a newly-opened Pizza Hut outlet in Moscow's Red Square with his granddaughter, which was seen as a move to show Russia's modernisation. One of the Russian family already present there recognises the former President and begins discussing the pros and cons of his leadership.

The head of the family says Mr Gorbachev's rule brought "economic confusion", a young man counters him saying "because of him we have opportunity", according to English subtitles.

The discussion heats up with the father figure blaming Mr Gorbachev for all the mess and the young man highlighting the positive aspects of his rule.

Finally, an old woman of the family interrupts them and says "because of him we have Pizza Hut!" Both the men agree and give Mr Gorbachev a standing ovation.

Mr Gorbachev became the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985 and was forced to step down in 1991, a year after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, due to the collapse of USSR.

When he ran for Russian President against Boris Yeltsin in 1996, he trailed home in a humiliating seventh place with 0.5 per cent of the vote.