Migrant Found Hiding In Vehicle's Glove Box By Spanish Border Police

A man was found hiding in a vehicle's glove box while attempting to travel from Morocco to Spain. According to Euro News, he was discovered when the car was stopped by border police while trying to enter Spain's North African enclave of Melilla.

Shocking pictures of the incident show the refugee, reportedly in his twenties, hiding behind the car's dashboard.

He was one of four migrants found inside four separate vehicles in the space of several hours on Saturday morning, say authorities.

Speaking to Euro News, the press spokesperson for the Civil Guard said the four people were discovered in "very reduced compartments" and were in danger of "breathing toxic gases".

The Evening Standard reports that two of these migrants - men aged 20 and 21 - had to receive medical attention after showing signs of suffocation, disorientation and pain in the joints. Police have now arrested three drivers on suspicion of people smuggling.

According to the Evening Standard, Morocco is the main departure point for undocumented immigrants attempting to get into Spain.