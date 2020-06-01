'Must Do More': Satya Nadella's Support To African-Americans

Satya Nadella said there was no place for hate and racism in the United States (File)

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's India-origin Chief Executive Officer, has joined the leaders of other tech majors in showing solidarity with the African-American community, following the on-camera death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the United States last week. He said there was no place for hate and racism in the country and the society "must do more".

"There is no place for hate and racism in our society. Empathy and shared understanding are a start, but we must do more. I stand with the Black and African American community and we are committed to building on this work in our company and in our communities," he tweeted.

A video of a handcuffed black man - George Floyd- dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more several minutes has caused violent protests in several parts of the United States.

Officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on the victim in the video, was sacked and charged with third-degree murder.

Peaceful protests, seeking a harsher charge for the officer and the arrests of the police personnel present at the spot, soon snowballed into violence. Curfews were imposed on major US cities as clashes over police brutality erupted across America with demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop the violent protests "cold."

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, has promised 10 million dollars to non-profits working for racial justice.

"We stand with the Black community - and all those working towards justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten," he said on Sunday.

Another India-origin tech leader, Google's Sundar Pichai, had also shown solidarity with African-Americans.

"Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don't have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone," he tweeted on Sunday.

Intel Corp, Netflix Inc and International Business Machines Corp have already taken a public stance against Mr Floyd's death.